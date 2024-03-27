Dot releases new single ‘Girls Night’ celebrating friendship

In a delightful turn of events, Aditi Saigal, affectionately known as Dot, the multifaceted talent who recently graced Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’, has just dropped her latest single, ‘Girls Night’, and it’s nothing short of a vibrant musical journey.

With a sunny Motown-inspired jazz-pop groove, the track exudes the infectious bond and cozy closeness shared among girlfriends. Dot, beaming with excitement, expressed her joy about the release, highlighting the sheer pleasure of collaborating with her closest pals for the music video. “Being able to create something alongside my best friends and then bring it to life in a music video is truly a blessing. I mean, how lucky am I?” she gushed.

The video, co-produced by Dot and her dear friend Hawwa, who also directed it, serves as a sanctuary for its characters. Dot, Shibangi, and Aksha find solace in a home where they can momentarily escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and simply be themselves. “We wanted to capture the natural flow of unwinding together and sprinkle in some of our silly antics,” Dot shared, reflecting on the essence of the video as an ode to friendships worldwide.

Having made her acting debut in ‘The Archies’, Dot’s journey into the music scene has been nothing short of remarkable. From her viral YouTube hit ‘Everybody Dances To Techno’ to her album ‘Practice Rooms’, which boasts gems like ‘Asymmetrical’, her ascent has been meteoric. Zoya Akhtar’s admiration for her work led to her inclusion in ‘The Archies’, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Dot’s latest single not only marks a new musical chapter but also celebrates the enduring power of friendship and the joy of creating art with loved ones. As ‘Girls Night’ resonates through the airwaves, it’s a reminder to cherish those special bonds that make life’s journey all the more beautiful.