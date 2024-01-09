Adarsh Gourav: I love the idea of transforming

Every time actor Adarsh Gourav has taken on the role, he has distinctively embodied the look of his character to perfection. He says he loves the idea of transforming and adds that it does not have to be something major.

From the audacious Callisthenics instructor in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in which he underwent a tremendous physical fitness journey to look the party to the gritty Chota Ganchi in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, each role is not merely portrayed but inhabited.

In the web series ‘Hostel Daze’, Adarsh steps into the shoes of Ankit a regular college boy, displaying a stark contrast of his look as Balram.

Advertisement

Adarsh said: “I believe in understanding and empathising with the person I embody on screen.”

This commitment is evident in his preparation for roles like Balram Halwai in ‘The White Tiger’ or Gourav in ‘Extrapolation’, where he immersed himself in the lives of real farmers’ widows in a remote Nagpur village.

“I love the idea of transforming. It doesn’t always have to be something major. It can be something as small as your hair, facial hair, but I believe the look of the character has to complement the storyline. It really does a lot of the work when you’re essaying the part and making the audiences believe you.”

“I love sinking deep into the roles I do, and physical attributes are a very key part of the process for me. Be it the regular college boy for which I lose weight or the almost evil like look of Balram to an urban young fitness instructor I have enjoyed the process of physically changing myself and my appearance.”