Adah Sharma addresses criticism over moving into Sushant Singh Rajput’s house

A few months ago, actress Adah Sharma moved into the flat of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The flat was vacant for around four years following the actor’s demise. As the news broke out, Adah faced criticism and backlash alleging that she moved into Sushant’s flat for publicity. Following the row of criticism, the actress breaks her silence on the issue.

During her conversation with India Today, Adah Sharma said, “As an actor, or even as a person, you cannot react to everything that’s been said. We all have a lot of things to do in life. Also, this is a free country, and everyone has the right to have an opinion. If they feel about something, they should… and continue to do so. I am not here to tell anyone ‘I am a good person’ or give them reasons for my actions. I did what I had to do, and I know myself. And just like I don’t want anyone to change for me, I would also not change myself. I am really all settled in the house, and I really love the place.”

Meanwhile, in another interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress revealed that she lives in the apartment with her mother and grandmother. She said, “The energy in the house is excellent.” Additionally, she revealed that this was the first time she was moving away from the house she had lived in all along, during her interaction with Bombay Times. Adah revealed that she is sensitive to vibes and the late actor’s home gave her positive vibes. “Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

Reportedly, Sushant rented the apartment in December 2019 for ₹4.5 lakh per month. The flat is a duplex and spans over 3,600 sq. ft. It has a large and spacious hall sprawling across the lower floor and three bedrooms on the second above. Following Sushant’s demise in 2020, reports emerged in 2023 that Adah Sharma was buying the property.