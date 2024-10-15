Kartik Aaryan reveals doing a film for money; opines on rising star fees

Over the years, Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself in the B-town. Despite being a prominent name in the comedy genre, the actor has also flaunted his acting range with his diverse films. Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated horror-comedy, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ the actor talks about doing a film for money. Additionally, Kartik shares his input in the ongoing debate around rising star fees and entourage costs. Kartik also discusses the failure of ‘Shehzada.’

In his conversation with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan agreed on having done a film for money. Talking about it he said, “I won’t say for which film. But in the beginning, I was in a phase where I didn’t have enough money and I had to do it. I didn’t think I had another option barring that. I couldn’t wait any longer for the films and I wasn’t getting the options, so of course. So, I once did a film for the money. I hate to say this but I have done that.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Moreover, when the actor was probed to address the issue of escalating star fees and high entourage costs, Kartik shared his calculative approach. Elaborating on the subject, he said, “Everything has a calculation. It’s a business module. If things are sitting in the calculation, then it’s correct. If your satellite, digital and music rights are already giving benefit to the producers, and if your mathematics is sitting correctly; if the audience is coming for you, then it makes sense.”

Bringing himself into the equation, the ‘Chandu Champion’ star added, “Since people are not doing these calculations, these debates are happening. The calculations are going off, and thus most people are not happy and, in fact, angry. I hope my producers stay happy and I don’t make them angry in any way. I think my calculator works well.”

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan opines on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ clash

As the conversation progressed, Kartik opened up on the failure of his comedy flick, ‘Shehzada.’ The actor said, “For Shehzada, which didn’t work, we were facing a crisis from before its release. They were gracious enough to give me producer credits. I didn’t want to take it, but I invested in a few things during the making, so they gave me producer credits.” He added, “I just wanted to save my film, selfishly. I try to safeguard my movies in all ways possible.”

Moving ahead, Kartik is set to reprise his role as Rooh Baba in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ The film is the third instalment of the film series and the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee. The first instalment was led by Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan at the helm. Apart from Kartik, the upcoming film stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ releases on November 1 and will face Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ at the box office.