From Shahrukh Khan to Big B, these are the actors who praised ‘The Archies’ first look

The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics.

SNS | New Delhi | May 14, 2022 5:55 pm

The Archies, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

The Archies poster

The first poster and teaser of Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s  ‘The Archies’ are finally here. The movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix and will be released in 2023. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina will play pivotal roles in the film. The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics.

The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

On Saturday, May 14, Netflix India’s official Instagram account published the first-look poster and a short teaser of the movie. The poster features the whole ‘Archies’ gang, posing in a woodland environment in 1960s outfits.

After Netflix, various actors took to their social media handle and posted the teaser and poster of the film and praised it. Actor Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan praised their daughter. Shahrukh a heartfelt note to the daughter, whereas Gauri was feeling proud as a mother.

Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar and Boney Kapoor also wished luck to the team of ‘The Archie’.

Take a look:

Directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti also shared the poster on their social media accounts.

Big B also took to his Instagram to share the film’s poster featuring the star cast. Doing a quirky wordplay, and excited Amitabh wrote in the caption, “another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you (heart emoji). Get ready to take a trip down memory lane ’cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in (sic).”

-with inputs from ANI.

