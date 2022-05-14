From Shahrukh Khan to Big B, these are the actors who praised ‘The Archies’ first look

The first poster and teaser of Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ are finally here. The movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix and will be released in 2023. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina will play pivotal roles in the film. The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics.

The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

On Saturday, May 14, Netflix India’s official Instagram account published the first-look poster and a short teaser of the movie. The poster features the whole ‘Archies’ gang, posing in a woodland environment in 1960s outfits.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends.

Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar. pic.twitter.com/vOtm29V0gP — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 14, 2022

After Netflix, various actors took to their social media handle and posted the teaser and poster of the film and praised it. Actor Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan praised their daughter. Shahrukh a heartfelt note to the daughter, whereas Gauri was feeling proud as a mother.

Take a look:

Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than #ZoyaAkhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1heBzUV2Vv — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) May 14, 2022

From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions. pic.twitter.com/uiKsLgGrP9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2022

Farhan Akhtar and Boney Kapoor also wished luck to the team of ‘The Archie’.

Take a look:

Directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti also shared the poster on their social media accounts.

Big B also took to his Instagram to share the film’s poster featuring the star cast. Doing a quirky wordplay, and excited Amitabh wrote in the caption, “another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you (heart emoji). Get ready to take a trip down memory lane ’cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in (sic).”

T 4282 – …. another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you ❤️ https://t.co/TEsUic9Sol — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 14, 2022

-with inputs from ANI.