Abdu Rozik is a 19-year-old Tajik singer who is stealing hearts on India’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Abud was the first confirmed contestant of the Salman Khan-hosted show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’. From viewers and current contestants to ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss house, Abudu Rozik rules the heart of many.

Take a look at how social media is buzzing with the fans of the Tajik singer and rapper

It’s almost going to be 1 week of this cutie in bb !! Winning people’s heart everyday n his singing has separate fan base #abdurozik #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/x2jCBhjVEB — samiha (@samihatahsin12) October 6, 2022

Accept it or not #abdurozik is the star of the #BB16 not because of his cuteness he is giving his best in the show. I hope he’ll stay there throughout the season. Thankyou @BiggBoss for giving us abdu ❤️.#AbduKBurgirs #BB16@abdukburgirs @Abdurozikmusic — Hitakshi (@Hitakshi_04) October 5, 2022

Apart from his cuteness and bubbly nature of Abdu Rozik, fans are also hailing him for his friendship with another contestant Shiv Thakare, a former winner of Marathi Bigg Boss.

He’s singing “Kinna Sona ” for shiv . Friendship like them is all we want. The best due for a reason . #abdurozik #ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/J0Aw3QRssP — ☆ (@ZippyBetchh) October 5, 2022

Even the fan pages of former contestants are also posting for Abdu Rozik