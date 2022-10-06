Follow Us:
Abdu Rozik is stealing hearts in Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Abdu Rozik is a 19-year-old Tajik singer who is stealing hearts on India’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. From viewers and current contestants to ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss house, Abudu Rozik rules the heart of many.

SNS | New Delhi | October 6, 2022 3:10 pm

(Instagram / @abdu_rozik)

Take a look at how social media is buzzing with the fans of the Tajik singer and rapper

Apart from his cuteness and bubbly nature of Abdu Rozik, fans are also hailing him for his friendship with another contestant Shiv Thakare, a former winner of Marathi Bigg Boss.

Even the fan pages of former contestants are also posting for Abdu Rozik

 

 

