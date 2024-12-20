‘Aaj Jhukega Nahi’: Diljit Dosanjh responds to Maharashtra govt.’s advisory

Following a smashing global tour, Diljit Dosanjh is back home to conclude his successful Dil-luminati tour. However, as one might expect, things aren’t smooth with his concert. During his Mumbai concert on Thursday, the artist revealed the advisory issued to him by the Maharashtra government. The notice asked the singer to refrain from singing tracks about drugs, alcohol, and violence. Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh state governments also issued a similar advisory to the ‘Lover’ hitmaker before his shows. However, despite the restrictions, Diljit promised his fans double fun and responded to the advisory.

In a video shared by his team on social media, the music sensation addressed the audience and delved into the advisory. The artist iterated that such hindrances cannot stop him.

Talking about it, he assured fans, “You don’t worry about it. The advisory is for me. I will make sure that you have double the fun than you expected.” The artist took a mythological route to address the restrictions on the themes. “When I was doing yoga this morning, I had a thought in my head. I thought today’s show should start with that. When Sagar Manthan happened, the amrit was taken by the Devtas, but the poison was taken by Shiv. But Shiv also did not consume that poison, he held it in his throat. So, I have learnt that life and the world might throw poison at you, but you should never take it in you. That’s what I have learnt. Don’t let your work suffer. People might stop you but you should not let yourself get bothered from inside. Enjoy, have fun.”

Ending his address on a dramatic note, Diljit Dosanjh made the iconic ‘Pushpa’ gesture by Allu Arjun and announced ‘Aaj Jhukega Nahi.’

In another video going viral, Diljit highlighted how the show was in Mumbai, the city of dreams. He emphasised that Bollywood makes several songs about alcohol but some how his tracks are in the limelight. “This is Mumbai, right? There are lots of songs here in movies that are on alcohol, too many songs. I don’t want to name any artist or name their songs but you know better. You know how many songs are made in Bollywood but my songs are making the most noise these days.”

As part of the Indian leg of the Dil-luminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh set the stage ablaze at multiple locations. He enthralled fans in Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur. He will conclude the tour after his performance in Guwahati on December 29.