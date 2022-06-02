Follow Us:
50 Days of KGF 2: Fans Celebrate the Success of Power Star Yash

They have been very active in these 50 days, from flooding the cinema halls on the release of the film to crowding roads on its success, they celebrated every moment.

SNS | New Delhi | June 2, 2022 1:42 pm

50 Days of KGF 2: South Superstar Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has completed 50 days of its release. However, fans of Yash are very happy about 50 glorious days of success.

They have been very active in these 50 days, from flooding the cinema halls on the release of the film to crowding roads on its success, they celebrated every moment. KGF 2 broke many records at the box office and also beat many Bollywood films in the global collection.

Twitter is loaded with congratulatory messages with fans calling it a ‘monstrous milestone,” on its 50th.

Many production houses also congratulated KGF 2 for its success. Have a look:

Taran Adarsh also took to his Social media handle and congratulated the film.

KGF chapter will now be available on Amazone Prime also. The social media handle for the film shared this news with its fans.

KGF 2 producer Vijay Kiragandur tweeted, “Thank you for scripting and stitching with us this new era of Monster entertainment. Without all your unconditional love and unwavering support, this would not have been possible. Let’s keep roaring higher and keep celebrating the Monster! 50 and Unbeaten.”

Fans have shared posters for the film. Have a look:

KGF Chapter 2 has reportedly grossed over Rs 850 crore in India and it is still Running Successfully in the theaters. The film opened with a whopping 6,000 screens nationwide and 8,000 screens worldwide, which may be one of the biggest screen records since Baahubali 2. People’s enthusiasm for the film won’t end anytime soon.

