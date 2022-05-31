3 arrested from Bihar for shootout at K’taka theatre showing ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

Three people from Bihar were arrested in April in connection with a firefight that occurred inside a theatre in Karnataka’s Haveri district that was showing ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, said police.

According to the authorities, the arrested individuals provided the pistol and rounds used in the incident. Mohammad Samad Alama, Mohammad Asif, and Saheed Chand were the three people arrested. According to authorities, they are all from the Mirzapur Barada village in Bihar’s Munger district.

On April 19, a gunfight occurred in Shiggaon town’s Rajashree theatre in Haveri. Manjunath a.k.a. Santhosh a.k.a. Mallik Patil, the primary culprit, was detained on May 20.

Vasanth Kumar Shivapura, a 27-year-old Mugali village native, was gravely injured when the principal culprit fired while watching the super successful movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Vasanth Kumar and his four buddies had come to see the movie. Two shots struck him in the abdomen and thigh. Three rounds were fired from a pistol by the criminal.

After the accused placed his leg on the victim’s seat, a fight ensued. The verbal brawl became so heated that the perpetrator, who had also arrived with his friends, pulled out his pistol and fired a shot at the victim. The audience had fled the theater, fearful for their safety.

Director-General and IGP Praveen Sood has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the police team for nabbing all the culprits.

(with inputs from IANS)