2025 is the year of smashing K-pop returns: from BTS to BLACKPINK

2025 is going to be the year of highly-awaited K-pop comebacks. With several celebrated groups set for a reunion, the year promises to be an extravaganza for fans. From the global septet, BTS to the renowned quarter, BLACKPINK, the K-pop scene is going to be ablaze. While the return of beloved acts carries a sense of nostalgia for fans, it is going to pivot the trajectory of K-pop as well.

The several groups going to make a comeback in 2025 are as follows:

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is going to be back in the area! The quartet comprising Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa are going to reunite for band activities. Currently, the members have been serenading fans with their solo music while being on a hiatus from group music. Earlier in 2024, YG Entertainment teased that the group will make its comeback in 2025 with an album while a world tour is also on the cards. Specific details about their new release and the tour are being kept under wraps for now. The CEO shared in a video, “BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated comeback and the start of their world tour will mark a significant year.” Meanwhile, apart from BLACKPINK, BTS will also make a return.

BTS

The globally sensational boyband BTS is also making a reverberating comeback in 2025. Fans can once again expect RM (leader), Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to take over the music scene. Recently, J-Hope revealed tantalising details about the group’s comeback. Moreover, reports also suggest that a new album is on the way following the completion of the members’ military service. Additionally, once all the members are back from the military, a World Tour can also be on the cards. In an interview on Weverse Magazine, the BTS rapper opened up about the future endeavours of the band. While BTS has been on a hiatus from group activities, members have been dropping solo stints.

GOT7

While rumours of GOT7’s return have been swirling for a while, the members have been subtly suggesting otherwise. However, in December 2024, they officially announced their return. Following their exit from JYP Entertainment, the members dropped an EP and have been enthralling their fandom with solo stints. Now, fans can expect to start the countdown to their comeback soon. Announcing their comeback with a witty post, BamBam took to X. On December 7, BamBam posted a billboard meme which read “GOT7 is coming back on January 20th and everyone needs to know so I bought this billboard.”

Other K-pop groups that are going to make their comeback include EXO, GFriend, and INFINTE. Moreover, IVE and SEVENTEEN’s BSS will also release new music this year.