Avatar 2: Where and when can you watch it

Avatar: The Way of Water is making waves globally. It has already made earnings of 2.3 billion dollars. Now this has become the third highest-grossing movie and will soon be available on home theatres.

This James Cameron sequel is about the watery world of Pandora. And it comes about 14 years after Avatar in 2009.

Where can you watch it

Avatar: The Way of Water can be streamed from June 7th onwards on Disney+ Max.

Avatar: The Way of Water can be watched on Disney+ at 12:00 am. Pacific Time.

In the movie, Jake Sully resides on the extrasolar moon Pandor with his family. It’s a new family. Suddenly a threat that seems familiar resurfaces, and now Jake has the responsibility along with Neytiri and the entire Na’vi race to protect themselves.

Close to a decade-and-a-half after the Na’vi repelled the RDA invasion of Pandora Jake Sully lives as chief of the Omatikaya clan. He and Neytri bring up their family including sons Lo’a and Neteyam their sons, and Tuk the daughter. Also, there are adopted children Spider and Kiri.

Among the newly arrived are Recombinants — Na’vi avatars. Interestingly, they have memories of dead human soldiers.

A year later, Jake begins a Guerilla campaign against the RDA in which Jake’s children are captured.

Neytiri and Jake come to free them. In the process, they kill many of Quaritch’s soldiers, but Spider remains captured by Quaritch.

Interestingly, Quaritch finds out that Spider is his son. After failing to get any info, Quaritch spends time with his son to slowly bring out whatever info he has. Spider teaches Qadritch about the Na’vi language, customs, and traditions.

This James Cameron movie is about the extent they go to keep each other safe, the fights they fight to remain alive, and the kind of tragedies they have to live through.

The movie has Sam Worthington as Jake a former human who fell in love with Neytri and then they begin the struggles of their world.