Universities, colleges in J&K to reopen by month end after vaccinating all students: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the administration was mulling to re-open all colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir after vaccinating students above 18-years of age.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a women entrepreneurship function in Srinagar, Sinha said that the government was fully aware of the demand of parents for re-opening of schools in Kashmir. “We are planning to open inter-colleges, colleges and universities this month only after vaccinating all the students above 18-years-of age,” Sinha said.

He said that after colleges and universities, government will consider re-opening of primary and secondary schools.

About the security situation in Kashmir, Sinha said that the situation on the security front has improved a lot and that the challenges may remain. “Government and the security forces are capable of facing all challenges,” he said.

Sinha launched ‘SAATH’ an enterprise acceleration programme for rural women entrepreneurs in J&K. Apart from making business ecologies thrive in rural areas, SAATH will nurture existing enterprises through skilling, mentoring and market linkages.

Sinha said we are witnessing steady rise of women entrepreneurs in J&K. We have adopted a holistic approach to develop women entrepreneurs ecosystem to connect, collaborate, invent for scaling up business and building a strong women work force.

Similarly, youth entrepreneurs are transforming the society in many ways. They are our role models and not the ones who are shedding innocent’s blood and indulging in senseless violence.