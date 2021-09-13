PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering at the foundation laying event of the university named after the prominent Jat personality who was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1932.

The Prime Minister is slated to later visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth are expected to attend the function.

“The University is being established by the state government in memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh ji. The university will come up on a 92 acres plot at Lodha village and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division,” a note from PMO said.

The announcement regarding the establishment of a Defence Industrial Corridor was made by PM Modi at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on 21 February 2018.

“A total of 6 nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow – have been planned in the Defense Industrial Corridor. In the Aligarh Node, land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest Rs 1245 crore in the node,” the PMO note further said.