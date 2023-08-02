Odisha: Medical seat scam mastermind held from Bengal

The Crime Branch wing of Odisha Police has arrested the mastermind of the management quota medical seat sale scam from South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Shubhasish Pati, the mastermind behind a cheating case involving Rs 18.5 lakh on the pretext of providing a seat at medical college in management quota has been arrested from Bishnupur police station area of South 24 Parganas district of the neighbouring State, the CB officials said on Wednesday.

The accused is being produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, South 24 Parganas for transit remand and would be brought to Odisha soon. His complicity in other crimes in Odisha is being verified, they said.

Binod Kumar of Himachal Pradesh had reported cheating of Rs 18.5 lakh during 2015-16 by three persons on the pretext of getting a seat in the management quota for his son in a reputed medical college either at Bangalore or Bhubaneswar.

When they failed to keep their promise, the accused persons issued a cheque to the complainant, which later bounced.

Earlier, two persons Raghunath Behera and Somyakanta Mahanty were arrested in this case. However, the principal accused Pati had been evading for the last 3 years, the officials concluded.