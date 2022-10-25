Delhi University administration on Tuesday announced to open a two-day window, allowing candidates to upgrade their ‘programme+college combination’ preference from Wednesday onward.

As per the officials information, the upgrade option will only be available for those who have not yet been allocated their first preference of the course and college in the first round of admissions list.

The administration had set the last date for payment of fees for admission following the first round of seat allocation on October 25. After which, the university will get exact number of vacant seats following the conclusion of the first round of the Central Seat Allocation System and the display the same to candidates on Wednesday.

Following this the candidates can opt to upgrade their allotted seats. The students will also have the option of re-ordering their higher preferences from Wednesday to Thursday. The candidate after upgrading avails the chance to have consideration of an offer of admission to a programme + college combination of their higher preference in the upcoming rounds.

However, it will also lead to the cancellation of candidates current admitted seat if the new preference is allocated.

If a candidate wish to continue with their allocated seats, they will have to submit a ‘freeze’ request through their dashboard.

However, a candidate neither opts for upgradation nor the ‘freeze’, the admission taken by him/her will be retained and he/she will not be considered for upgrade.

It is for the first time that Delhi University is conducting the admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores as until last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks.