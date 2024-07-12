Mayawati backs DU over rejecting proposal to teach Manusmriti to law students

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday endorsed the Delhi University’s decision to reject a proposal on teaching Manusmriti in the varsity’s Department of Law.

She said the Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar does not match with Manusmriti at all.

In a post on ‘X’, the BSP leader said, “Mayawati said Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had drafted the universally accepted Indian Constitution keeping humanism and secularism at its core, especially the self-respect of the neglected people and women, which does not match with Manusmriti at all.

“Therefore, any such effort is not appropriate at all,” she said.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had recently clarified that LLB students would not be taught ‘Manusmriti’, an ancient Hindu legal text, after a controversy erupted over reports that a proposal to teach the manuscript in undergraduate courses was placed for approval.

In a video statement, Singh said the Faculty of Law suggested changes in the paper titled ‘jurisprudence’ and their suggestions included readings on ‘Manusmriti’, which the university rejected.