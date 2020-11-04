We depend upon a supply chain for all our day-to-day requirements, including food, clothing, transportation and healthcare. Multinational giants such as Apple, Amazon and Nike understand the role that effective logistics and supply chain management have on maintaining sustainable competitive success, innovation and market leadership. Therefore, such supply chains have a great demand for world-class supply chain managers.

The Hull University Business School at the UK-based University of Hull has responded to this global demand by designing a Masters degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, which deals with the challenges of today’s competitive business arena. The MSc programme will train students to manage logistics and supply chains in order to increase competitiveness on a global scale. The next session of the 1-year full time programme will commence from 11th January 2021.

The MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management programme has been accredited by the most relevant potential bodies in logistics – the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CLIT) and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), which will give students a head start in the competitive field. The students will get the opportunity to use industry tools to analyze supply chains and solve case studies based on real-time official data.

While pursuing the MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management programme, the students will develop pivotal professional, analytical, research and problem-solving skills, which will make them a valuable asset to any employer in the fast-paced logistics and supply chain industry. They will also develop the potential to foresee future industry needs and transform accordingly. The students will become familiar with the tools and techniques essential to develop effective and essential supply chain, which delivers higher levels of value for the end user and facilitates sustainable development of the business. They will further acquire the strategic insight and big-picture thinking of international trade, commerce and shipping to lead an organization to success.

The core modules of the programme include Principles of Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Supply Chain Strategy & Design, Decision Making Techniques for Supply Chain Management, International Trade & Global Logistics, Sustainable Logistics & Operations Management and Supply Chain Analytics & Information Management. The programme content includes lectures by industry speakers, a strong practical as well as problem solving element and field trips (where possible), which will be delivered by Faculty who are recognized for cutting-edge research and translating industry best practices.

Graduates of the programme often go into careers such as supply chain manager/planner/risk manager, new product introductions manager, global operations manager, retail manager, international logistics manager, demand/production planner, key account manager, strategic services manager, business analyst and global brand supply manager.

Eligibility Criteria: The students must have a Bachelor degree of a minimum three years in duration, awarded by a nationally recognised higher education institution in India to be comparable to a UK Bachelor Honours degree at an overall grade of 50%. An IELTS 6.0 score (with minimum 5.5 in each skill) or equivalent is also required. The University accepts 12th English from several National and State Boards between 70-75%, depending on the Board.

Scholarship: International students receive a scholarship worth up to £3,500 on eligible courses.

Course Fees: £16,200

Course Commencement Date: 11th January 2021

Application Deadline: 30th November 2020

Course Link: https://www.hull.ac.uk/study/postgraduate/taught/logistics-and-supply-chain-management-msc