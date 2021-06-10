The administrative officers in Uttar Pradesh, educationists and experts from IIM and IITs are now providing training to the madrasa teachers for online education of students.

This is a part of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to modernize madrasa education in the state.

Online education of madrasa students has been started by Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education (UPBME), on the lines of schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and UP Board.

The Madrasa Board, in collaboration with the Language Committee, has now taken up the exercise of organising division-wise training sessions to equip teachers for online teaching.

During the training sessions, teachers are given tips on simple ways of teaching.

Government officials said efforts are on to rope in former vice-chancellors and retired administrative officers in the training programme.

“Online education is the need of the hour. In such a situation, teachers should prepare themselves for this. Teachers can also directly connect with the students to take classes,” said an official.