Kerala CM to release textbooks including NCERT-removed content

On Wednesday, the Kerala state government announced its intention to release supplementary textbooks for the 11th and 12th standards. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had previously omitted the content, which these new textbooks will incorporate.

The State General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced that the government has decided to release additional textbooks on August 23. The NCERT previously removed the content that these books will now include.. The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, will unveil these books at a government school event on the same day.

Although Kerala uses its own textbooks from the first to tenth standard, the exclusion of topics by the NCERT won’t impact those classes. However, the state relies on NCERT books for the 11th and 12th standards, and the removal of significant content from them is not acceptable, as stated by the minister.

Among them, the removal of content from subjects like history, sociology, political science, and more in the humanities field is not something the state can agree with, said the minister. He explained that these circumstances led the state to create extra textbooks.

While textbooks should be updated over time, certain aspects like the country’s history and core values can’t be altered, he stated.

The minister also added that Kerala will continue to resist any such actions in the future.