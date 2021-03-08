The results for JEE Main 2021 have been declared.

Candidates can check the same at jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per the examination calendar issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Main February 2021 result has been declared on Monday, 08 March 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main February 2021 exam on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The agency had conducted the JEE main examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, and more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for it. NTA had on March 7 released the final answer key for the JEE Main exam.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Cabinet Minister for Education, had tweeted earlier in the day, “The results of the #JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned. @DG_NTA”

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted just a while ago, “Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by @DG_NTA.”