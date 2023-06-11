NTA releases UGC NET June 2023 admit card for Phase I

The UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase I was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 10, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates appearing for the examination can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Phase I of UGC NET June 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, at various centers across the country. All candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their UGC NET June 2023 admit card by providing their application number and date of birth.

Follow the steps below to download the hall ticket:

Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for “UGC NET June Admit Card 2023.” Enter your login details and click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details on the admit card and download it. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates have already been informed about their exam city and date. If any candidate encounters difficulties in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET June 2023 Phase I, they can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or send an email to [email protected].