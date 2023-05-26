It’s daughter’s era: Punjab CM on girls outshining boys in Class X results

It’s daughter’s

Congratulating girl students for extraordinary performance in the matriculation examinations the results of which declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it’s ‘daughter’s era’ as the girls are making all of them proud by their rare achievement.

In a statement on Friday, Mann noted that girls have once again outshined the boys in the result of Class X. He said the state government will facilitate these bright students with a cash award of Rs 51,000 soon.

“It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for all of us that in the recent results declared from Class VIII, Class XII and now Class X, girls have surpassed boys,” the chief minister said, adding it is a red letter day for the state as these girl students have proved their mettle by excelling in these exams.

He said these students will become role models for other students and inspire them to excel in the arena of education by pursuing higher education. The state government is committed to providing the best environment of school education for the students, especially the girls so that they can succeed in their lives.

Girls clinched the first three spots in the matriculation results declared by the PSEB. Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Senior Secondary School Kot Sukhiyan, district Faridkot secured the first position with perfect 650 marks out of 650.

Navjot of Sant Mohan Das Senior Secondary School Kot Sukhiyan District Faridkot secured the second position with 648 marks and Harmandeep kaur of Govt High School Mandali district Mansa clinched the third position with 646 marks.

A spokesman of the department said that this time 2,90,796 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 2,81,905 students have passed. Apart from this, 6171 students have to reappear and the result of 103 students has been delayed.

The pass percentage of girls was 98.46 per cent, while boys overall secured 96.73 percentage. In urban areas, the pass percentage was 96.77 per cent, in rural areas it was 97.94 per cent. The passing percentage in government schools was 97.76 per cent, and 97 per cent in non government schools.

era: Punjab CM on girls outshining boys in Class X results