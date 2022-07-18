IP University signs a MoU with Murdoch University of Australia

IP University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leading Australian University – Murdoch University. This MoU was signed between the Registrar of IP University Mr Manoj Kumar & Pro Vice Chancellor of the Murdoch University Mr Kelly Smith at a function organised at Hotel Taj, New Delhi here today.

The MoU is aimed at encouraging academic collaboration in the field of research, research training, teaching, curriculum & course design, training programmes, sharing & dissemination of academic materials, exchange of staff, students & scholars, sponsoring cooperative seminars, workshops & academic meetings, collaborative projects in the areas of mutual interest.

This is the 14th international MoU of the University with the reputed educational institutions of higher learning in foreign countries. The University has a Directorate of International Affairs that is continuously building robust international linkages through a range of cross-culture activities.

Senior Professor of IP University Prof. P. C. Sharma; Director – International Affairs Prof. Vijita S. Aggarwal; Director – Academic Affairs Prof. C. S. Rai; Director – Research & Consultancy Prof. Nimisha Sharma, Dean – University School of Management Studies & Director – Development of the University Prof. A. K. Saini was also present on the occasion.





