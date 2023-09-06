IP University celebrated Teachers’ Day with full fervour at Dwarka campus. The chief Guest of the occasion was Rima Ghosh, the scientist of ISRO. She was part of the Chandrayaan Mission 3.

She shared her experiences and showed some photographs of the mission on the occasion.

Presiding over the function the Vice Chancellor of the University Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma stressed the role of teachers and said they could transform a society.

This year’s Faculty Achievement Award was given to Dr. M. Shaktivel, Assistant Professor of the University.

A research grant of Rs one lakh for one year will be given to him in the form of this award.