IP University to start admissions for 19 programmes from 9 August

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, also an known as Indraprastha University, on Wednesday, announced that it would be starting the admission process for 19 programmes from CUET UG scores from 9 August.

“Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will start admission process for 19 programmes on CUET scores after the CET/NLT merit is exhausted. The online registration process will begin on 9th August,” an official said.

The programmes include BCA, B.Sc (Yoga), BBA/BBA-MBA, BA (JMC), LLB, BA (Liberal Arts), BA (English), B.Com, BA (Economics), B.Tech (Biotech), B.Sc (Environmental Science) and Paramedical programmes.

The official said the detailed information regarding domain-specific subjects, optional languages, general tests, online registration, etc is available in the notification attached to the university website.

“Applicants need to apply with a fee of Rs. 2,500 for one programme. The last date to apply is 20th August,” he said.

The official said that the university had clarified at the time of starting the admission process for this academic session that CUET scores would be given second priority after CET/NLT.