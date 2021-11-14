International Gita Mahotsav-2021: Online quiz on Gita & Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from 21 November

An online competition on the holy book Gita and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be held between 21 November and 8 December as part of the International Gita Mahotsav-2021.

An official spokesperson on Saturday said people from all over the country and abroad will be able to participate in this online competition of International Gita Mahotsav-2021.

According to the orders of the nodal officer of International Gita Mahotsav-2021, Vijay Dahiya, the administration has started preparations for organising the online competition.

National Informatics Centre (NIC) officer Vinod Singla has been entrusted with the responsibility of organising this competition.

The nodal officer of Gita Mahotsav said deputy commissioner Kurukshetra, Mukul Kumar, has constituted a committee to make this competition a success and engage maximum people in it.

Questions will be asked by this committee regarding the holy religious text, Gita, and the recitation of the teachings of the Gita by the brave soldiers at the time of independence.

This committee will prepare questions for the day. Along with the prize money, the winners of these competitions will also be given citations.

He informed me a quiz will be organised regarding the International Gita Mahotsav-2021. For this competition, a link will be uploaded on 48 Kos Kurukshetra, International Gita Mahotsav, and kurukshetra.gov.in.

Besides this, a link will also be put on the digital media sites of the district information and public relations officer, Kurukshetra. With this, the link can be seen on Kurukshetra’s app.