Callido Learning, an organisation dedicated to helping students bridge the gap between academics and the real world, announced today that it has partnered with IIT Roorkee’s E-Summit to launch an entrepreneurship competition for school students.

Earlier this year, Callido Learning carried out a survey asking Indian teens what they want to learn. The survey found that 85% of teenagers are interested in entrepreneurship. This competition is a way of furthering the interest that students have in entrepreneurship, by giving them training and exposure to some of the best minds of the startup ecosystem.

The competition is open to all students aged 13 – 18. All participants will be given 10 days of training and mentorship through Clever Harvey’s Junior CEO program. Students will learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship – identifying a market need, designing business models, market sizing, rapid testing and presenting a business pitch.

The finalists will present their ideas in a competition held between 6 – 10 January 2021 before a panel of industry specialists. Winners receive recognition and attractive prizes.

Students will also be able to attend the E-Summit which will have talks by eminent entrepreneurs such as Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal and Ankit Nagori of Curefit.

Students can register for the E-Summit at https://www.iitroorkee-esummit.cleverharvey.com/

About IIT Roorkee’s E-Summit

The E-Summit is an exciting opportunity for school students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and get first-hand experience of interacting with students at IIT Roorkee and the who’s who of the startup ecosystem.

The Summit will bring together speakers from different industries to inspire and ignite young minds. School students aged 13-18 can register to be a part of the summit and participate in the entrepreneurship challenge.

