The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results of class 10th on Monday. The results are available on the official website gseb.org.

A total of 10.8 lakh students appeared in the exams this year.

As per the reports, a total of 60.64 per cent have managed to clear the SSC exam this year. This is less as compared to the last year’s passing per cent of 66.97 per cent.

In a district-wise analysis, Surat has topped among the districts in SSC examiinations.

In the district, a total of 94.66 per cent students cleared the class 10 examination this year.

In order to check the results, the students need to visit the official website, gseb.org.in.

There they need to click on the notification for the class 10 result which will redirect to a new page. Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it. Download your results.