CBSE announces Class 10 board exam results, 94.40 pc students pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday published the Class 10 test results a few hours after announcing the Class 12 board exam results. Results for CBSE Class 10 show a 94.40 percent overall pass rate.

Similar to the results of the class 12 exams, girls outperformed boys in class 10 by 1.14 percent. Boys scored 93.80 percent, but girls outperformed them with an overall pass rate of 95.21 percent. 2093978 pupils in total registered for the exam, and 1976668 of them passed the CBSE Class 10 exam.

Similar to Class 12, Trivandrum students have also achieved the highest pass rate in Class 10 with 99.68%, followed by Bengaluru with 99.22%, Chennai with 98.97%, Ajmer with 98.14%, and Patna with 97.65%. With 82.23 percent, Guwahati is at the bottom of the list.

Above 64908 pupils received scores of over 95%, while 236993 lakh received marks of over 90%.

To check the results students directly click on https://cbseresults.nic.in/class-tenth/class10th22.htm or visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

The Class 12 board results were earlier announced by the CBSE, and girls outperformed boys by 3.29 percent.

In 2021, the total pass rate was 99.37 percent, up from last year’s 92.71 percent.

A total of 1435366 students took the test, and 1330662 of them passed. The CBSE 12 board exam was passed by 92.71 percent of pupils.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations were completed on Friday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all of the graduates and advised them to follow their inner calling and pursue their areas of love.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi praised students and noted that they studied for these examinations at a time when mankind was confronted with an enormous task and succeeded.

Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

The youthful exam fighters who passed the Class 12 examinations, according to the prime minister, are in for a world of chances.

(with inputs from ANI)