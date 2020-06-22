The Union Human Resources Development Ministry on Monday is very likely to issue an update on CBSE Exam, JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020.

As reported by NDTV, the might not be held in the month of July due to the effect of deadly coronavirus.

According to the report, an alternate system for board examinations is being worked out and the NEET and JEE exams will not be postponed as it is not feasible to do so.

As per a notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had informed the Supreme Court that a decision on whether to cancel or postpone the exam will be taken before June 23.

The apex court will hear the matter tomorrow. The court had sought the centre’s reply on a petition filed by some students’ parents that sought quashing of the notification for conducting remaining Class 12 examinations.

The board exams which were scheduled in March and the competitive exams in May-June were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country due to the coronavirus.