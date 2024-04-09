Techno National JEE

Techno India Group’s 5 lakh alumni got jobs across the globe at a salary range of Rs 4 lakh to 2 crore per annum.

Techno India University has brought a new dimension to higher education in India. This university aims to set the benchmark for engineering and technology education for the next generation through their new initiative ‘Techno National Joint Entrance Examination (TNJEE) 2024’.

This exam to be held on 12 April is the first step of that commitment. Given the global shortage of 85 million skilled human resources in technology and engineering as per Korn Ferry’s report, Techno India has made its curriculum richer and more diverse.

Advertisement

Apart from regular courses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology includes engineering, core engineering, architecture, nursing, computer application, pharmacy, paramedical college, design, science, management, humanities, film making, law, commerce, AI skill development course, any college. Special emphasis is given to providing dual degree course education for students. The courses mentioned here are taught up to UG, Diploma, PG, PhD level.