GGSIPU organises 16th National Youth Parliament

GGSIPU has organized 16th National Youth Parliament at the university level under the aegis of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs at USLLS.

The event saw participation from various courses including law, media, and technology with a total of 56 participants. The students had shown excellent oratory and elocution skills in the competition which ran for an hour, a total of 13 items were presented by the students in the youth parliament.

The event had eminent panelists consisting of Former Rajya Sabha MP, Mr Bratina Sengupta, Former VC, Ambedkar University, Chennai Prof Sachidanandham S. and Ministry Group Co-ordinator Dr Dinesh Arora who praised the students elaborately for their efforts.

The event was conducted under the patronage of Hon’ble VC, GGSIPU Prof Dr. Mahesh Verma, along with Dean USLLS, Dr. AP Singh, and faculty coordinator Dr. Neelu Mehra who graced the occasion.

The VC Prof. Dr. Mahesh Verma appreciated the performance of the students in the youth parliament. He also sincerely appreciated the ministry of parliamentary affairs to promote awareness, interest, and a democratic value system amongst the students. He thanked the ministry and jury members for the conduct of the parliamentary programme.

Amidst a vibrant, excellent well procured, and compact parliamentary oration, the programme concluded with the 6 best speakers who were chosen for special appreciation by the Ministry including Stuti Singh, Archi Aggarwal, Yashdeep Lakra, Sahil Yadav, Simran Bindra, and Trivickram Jee. The event concluded with the felicitation of guests followed by lunch.