Evolution of education trends, especially post-COVID

The academic industry that was once majorly based on theoretical learning has now taken a practical turn as hands-on learning and strong soft skills have become the norm of the day. Further, the need for upskilling and reskilling too has emerged as an important trend in the industry.

The Covid pandemic, too, has instigated a revolutionary change in a majority of the industries the world around, and the education industry is no exception. Hybrid learning has emerged as a powerful change in today’s time. As the name suggests, it seeks to bridge the gap between physical and virtual learning by combining the best of both. Commenting on these trends, the industry leaders have shared some valuable insights below.

Sukriti Dugal (Founder & CEO, ICRI Online Learning Academy)

In recent times, students and parents prefer hybrid learning compared to textbook or academic learning. With the advent of the pandemic, this idea of a hybrid academic model has become widely accepted throughout India as people develop a growing affinity for the several benefits of online learning. With global digitisation, a greater focus on blended and skill based learning has surfaced as well.

Earlier India used to have the largest number of unskilled graduates, but now this is changing as institutes are focused on industry-based learning. This is because practical training makes graduates more employable and job-ready. Yet another change that has overcome the education sector is that of reskilling for working professionals.

As jobs and economies are changing at a fast pace in today’s date, continuous education and upskilling is critical for career escalation. Keeping in mind these needs of the industry, ICRI online learning is one such institute providing placement assistance courses in the areas of clinical research, healthcare and logistics.

Kiran Dhan (CEO, Globus Infocom Ltd)

“A decade ago one couldn’t have anticipated that the education industry will be completely reimagined. Traditional classrooms were all about course centric approach and theory. Digital inclusion was a far thought for most classrooms. However, recent times have transformed the landscape of industries all over the world as digitalisation has emerged as a central tool in all businesses.

“The normalization of digital technology has been gradual and today education is revolving around Digital Technology. Online learning is the new normal & Hybrid model of learning can keep the show going in the long term. The acceptance of technology & blended learning by the teachers have instilled a learner centric approach which has facilitated the creation of an interactive & immersive learning environment.

“Coping with the dynamics of the industry is the only way to create a relevant & innovative learning environment. Focus on Communication, Critical Thinking, Creativity & Collaboration can sustain how we provide education that brings change.”

Summing Up

A firm functioning in a fast-changing environment needs to change with the times to be able to sustain itself and grow. The changes that have taken place over the last decade in the education sector have substantially impacted the way things work today.

There is a need for constant upskilling and reskilling for working professionals to escalate their career trajectory in today’s date. Further, technology has become a strong tool for success in all industries, especially with the advent of the pandemic.

Lastly, hybrid education is also gaining momentum in the present-day context, as Covid has necessitated a platform that combines the upsides of both physical and online education and facilitates the best learning for students.