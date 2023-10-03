Global Travel Enthusiasm Declines Post-Pandemic, Reveals Study

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the once-strong urge to venture beyond our homes and explore the world appears to be waning, according to a recent study. This decline in travel enthusiasm in the post-pandemic era is notably evident in countries such as France, Germany, Canada, and India.

In India, travel interest has dipped by 3% since 2021, as revealed by ‘The Morning Consult’ in a CNBC report. This trend of diminished travel fervor is not exclusive to India; several nations are experiencing a similar decline. However, it’s worth noting that leisure travel remains a popular choice in countries like China, Mexico, Japan, and Brazil, as reported by CNBC, referencing Morning Consult’s “The State of Travel & Hospitality” study published in September.

The decline in travel interest across the globe can be attributed to the fading phenomenon known as ‘revenge traveling.’ This term describes people’s desire to break free from the monotonous routines that became the ‘new normal’ during the pandemic.

Data from the study indicates that the pent-up demand for travel post-pandemic is on the decline. Lindsey Roeschke, a travel and hospitality analyst at Morning Consult, explains that this drop is because many individuals who had eagerly awaited their ‘revenge trips’ have already embarked on them.

Looking ahead, tourists from the United States and Europe are expected to decrease in number due to the impact of stricter monetary policies affecting their spending habits.

‘The Morning Consult’ survey gathered insights through monthly interviews conducted from January 2021 to July 2023, involving around 14,000 adults across multiple countries. Since the pandemic, there has been a surge in travel across the world. Notably, many Indians embraced leisure travel, with a survey by the Travel Lifestyle Network revealing that approximately 24% of Indians took at least one vacation every month, surpassing the global average.

While the pandemic unleashed a wave of travel, it seems the fervor is now subsiding. The allure of ‘revenge travel’ is fading, giving way to a more measured and less impulsive approach to exploration. As the world adjusts to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the travel landscape continues to evolve, reflecting changing priorities and economic factors.