DU releases UG courses round 2 results, PG admission 3rd merit list today

The University of Delhi (UoD) will announce the results of DU Under Graduate Spot Round 2 ,2023 today, September 11. According to the schedule, the results will be declared at 11 a.m. on the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

The third merit list for postgraduate admissions will also be released today. Candidates can check the list by entering onto the CSAS dashboard on admission.uod.ac.in after it is released at 5 o’clock. Candidates must accept their seats between September 11 (at 5 p.m.) and September 13 (at 4:59 p.m.) after the DU PG 3rd merit list is published.

Colleges and departments will then review these online applications for admission and approve them by September 14 at 4:59 p.m.

The third round’s entrance fee must be paid online by September 15 to participate.

DU might announce additional admission rounds if seats are still available.

The steps to verify the DU PG third merit list for 2023 are as follows:

Go to the CSAS portal of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Open the PG admissions section.

Login to your dashboard.

Check and download your seat allotment result.

Originally, the DU PG 3rd merit list was scheduled to be released on September 4 but it was later postponed to September 11.

The B.Tech. spot round one admission schedule, which is similar to the undergraduate spot round two schedule, was previously made public by the university. The seat assigned in the spot round will be the only available seat; there will be no chance to “upgrade” or “withdraw” during the spot admission round, the notice states. The notice states that entry into the designated seat during the spot admission round is required.

Meanwhile, Delhi University is prepared to hold its student elections on September 12 after a three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. The deadline for receiving nomination papers and affidavits is September 12 at 3 p.m., according to the university’s calendar. On the same day, between 3.15 and 6 o’clock, the nominations will be reviewed, and a list of the duly nominated candidates will be published. September 13 is the last day to withdraw a nomination. ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) has already released an updated list of nine potential candidates.