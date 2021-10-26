DU releases its special cut off list today

With 58000 undergraduates securing admission in Delhi university after fulfilling all the criteria of admission laid down by the university, the varsity has released its special cut-off list today.

Students can check the list on the official website of the university, i.e., du.ac.in. After three cut-offs and over 1.70 lakh applications, around 58,000 students have secured admission to various undergraduate courses at Delhi University.

Under the special cut-off list, students who were eligible for admissions in the first three cut-offs but, for some reason, were not able to take admission to their desired course or college, will be able to take admissions to various undergraduate courses.

However, no movement of students will be allowed during the special cut-off.

The special admission process of Delhi University began from Tuesday after incorporating some stringent terms and conditions in the merit list.

Informing about the special list Registrar of Delhi University, Vikas Gupta, said: “On the basis of the special cut-off list, applications for admission can be submitted from October 26, 10 a.m. to October 27 noon. The specific cut-offs are decided by the colleges based on the availability of vacant seats. These colleges will approve the eligible applications by October 28 and the fees needs to be deposited by October 29. No complaint will be entertained if a candidate fails to apply or make payment after this.”

The special cut-off list demand marks ranging between 96 and 99 per cent for admission to various courses in most colleges and is offering more opportunity for students under reserved category as compared to those under general category. It has fixed 98.25 per cent cut-off for Economics, 98.75 per cent for B.Com Honours and 98.25 per cent for History.

Delhi University has a total of 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses and has, so far, released three cut-off lists for admission to these seats. As many as 1,70,186 students have applied on the basis of all the three cut-offs, till now. Out of these, only 58,000 students have received admission offers from various colleges.

ends