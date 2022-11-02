With admissions still underway, classes in DU to start today

The Delhi University, where the admissions are still underway, the academic session 2022-23 for first-semester undergraduate students is set to commence on November 2.

It was only on Monday that the varsity announced the second phase of allocation of seats under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), as the central institution graduated to a fresh process of admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks and ranks.

The new list also includes the lists of students, who had applied for upgrade after the first list, over 11,600 candidates, who were allotted seats in first round of admission have been upgraded to college and course of their preference in the second merit list.

The new batch of DU aspirants, which is soon going to be the first batch after Covid to experience their college fully in offline campus have also come through a chaotic academic cycle in their schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Their experiences include more than a year of virtual classes, two separate board exams in Class 12 and a turbulent CUET test.

However, they are set to witness key changes that have been introduced this year under the National Education Police. This year, DU will be implementing the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). The varsity will also launch the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system, enabling students to opt for a multiple entry-exit scheme for increased flexibility in higher education.

University officials said that ahead of the starting of classes, most colleges have planned orientation or induction sessions for the new students beginning Tuesday to acquaint them with their respective colleges and departments. Details deeming the orientation sessions have been uploaded by various colleges on their websites. Colleges have also set anti-ragging and disciplinary committees to monitor any incidents of harassment.

The second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes Candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats.

About 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU’s first round of seat allocations. While, about 15,398 candidates have frozen their seats in the first round.