FORE School of Management invites applications for Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

FORE School of Management, New Delhi offers a Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) approved by AICTE. The objective of this program is to enhance the body of knowledge in the research domain and its dissemination. It is aimed at admitting scholars with exceptional academic backgrounds, strong motivation, discipline, and a strong inclination toward good quality research.

FPM at FORE offers specializations in the Areas of Economics & Business Policy, Finance & Accounting, Information Technology, International Business, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour & Human resources, Quantitative Techniques & Operations Management, Communication, and Strategy.

The highlights of the FPM programme are Financial Assistance for Fellow Program Scholars, Support to attend International Conferences/Workshops, and Contingency Grant.

The candidates are short-listed on the basis of their academic record, performance in the competitive examinations like CAT/GATE/GRE/GMAT/UGC-NET/CSIR percentile/FORE entrance test (FET will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022), and in the Research proposal presentation scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, will be called for a personal interview for final selection on Friday, May 27, 2022, and the selected candidates for this programme will be intimated by Tuesday, May 31, 2022. In case the candidate has completed PGDM, the same must be recognized as equivalent to MBA by AIU and approved by AICTE. CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, or UGC-NET/CSIR scores of up to the last two years (i.e., tests taken on or after December 01, 2019) only will be considered valid.

The last date for applying the FPM Course online @ http://fpmadmissions.fsm.ac.in/register is Tuesday, May 17, 2022