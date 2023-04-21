Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th exam results 2023 declared at karresults.nic.in | Check results now for Science, Commerce, Arts stream

Candidates appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th examinations 2023 don’t need to wait much to check their exam results. As per the updates, Karnataka Class 12 results 2023 is now available on the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in for Science, Commerce, Arts combinations.

Candidates willing to check their results 2023 need to visit the Karnataka School official website i.e. karresults.nic.in and fill the blank space with the asked information including roll number, date of birth, select the subject combination (Science, Arts, Commerce) and submit the details online. Karnataka exam results 2023 will be available on the screen.

Apart from online the candidates can also check their Karnataka PUC Class 12 results 2023 via SMS service. For this candidates need to type a message in the following format KAR12<ROLLNUMBER> and send it to 56263.

Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations 2023 were conducted across the examination centers from March 9 to 29, 2023.

As per the updates, in 2023 about 7.02 lakh candidates entered the examination hall and out of which 5.24 lakh students have successfully passed the Karnataka Class 12 examination.

