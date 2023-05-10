CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2023 expected to be declared soon on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, Digilocker

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2023: Candidates appeared for the CBSE Class X, Class XII examinations 2023 don’t need to wait much. According to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education will soon declare the Class 10 results 2023 & Class 12 results 2023 on the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. CBSE exam results 2023 for class 10, class 12 is expected to be declared next week.

It has also been added in the reports that the CBSE will declare the Class 10, Class 12 results 2023 on the same day.

We tried reaching Central Board of Secondary Education regarding the result declaration date for Class 10, Class 12 results but no information was shared with us.

Till date no official notification regarding the date or time of CBSE results Class 10, Class 12 results 2023 has been released on the official websites.

In the year 2022 the CBSE announced the Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2022 on 22nd July 2022 and the Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2022 was announced on 22nd July 2022.

Just after the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 results 2023, Class 12 results 2023 candidates need to follow few steps to easily get their results online.

–Enter the official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

– Candidates need to select the tab for CBSE Class X (Class 10) Results 2023 & CBSE Class XII (Class 12) Results 2023.

– By clicking on the examination result tab a new window will open where candidate need to fill the asked information i.e. Enter your Roll Number, Enter School Number, Enter Date of Birth (Type DOB in dd/mm/yyyy format), Enter Admit Card ID.

– Submit all the details online and the exam result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can also check their results via DigiLocker and UMANG app.

Candidates should save the soft copy of the exam result 2023 or can also take a print out of the exam result for record.

As lakhs of students are trying to reach the CBSE results website and due to the heavy load on the CBSE website with the declaration of the exam results some of the candidates may face issue in reaching the official CBSE website in such case candidates are advised to try refreshing the website page in a short interval of time.

Keep surfing this space for more news updates of CBSE Examinations.