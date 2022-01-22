Abhyuday, IIT Bombay Organizing Annual Socio-Weekend Social Body addresses social issues in weekend of activities

Abhyuday, the social body of India’s premier engineering institute, IIT Bombay, in association with Vigyantram will be organizing its annual socio-weekend on January 22-23, 2022, addressing the issues faced by the diverse populace of the nation. The weekend will feature a number of socially oriented events addressing climate change, financial literacy among the youth, menstrual hygiene, and much more. The weekend will foreground burning issues that require immediate discourse and action.

The socio-weekend is a platform for various celebrities, entrepreneurs, authors, social activists, environmentalists, institutions, and NGOs to empower and encourage the audience. The theme of this socio-weekend is “A Melioristic Paradigm” with the aim of creating awareness and making the world better. This social weekend inculcates various activities like Samwad- group discussion on the issues that one might want to think about and discuss, IAS talk- Insight into Governance, Importance of financial literacy, Driving to a greener future- Electric vehicles, Emotional intelligence workshop, Health check-up camp, Author talk, Plantation drive, Menstrual Hygiene workshop.

The events will be graced by the presence of eminent speakers like Mr. Sriram Iyer Editor-In-Chief of Business Insider India, Mr. Shiv Khera Author of You Can Win, Suhani Mohan, Dr. Era Dutta, and many more.

About Abhyuday: Abhyuday, IIT Bombay is a student-run body that addresses pressing social issues to help the youth foster awareness through campaigns, competitions, and events. Founded in 2014, it has established a pan-India presence as one of the country’s largest student-run social bodies by leveraging the drive of the youth to contribute to the social sector. A team of 21 carries and executes a common vision to channel the youth towards India’s social challenges. With its flagship program being campaigned, Abhyuday also conducts year-long events like talks, workshops, panel discussions, conferences, donation drives, and provides fellowship opportunities to students of the institute to explore the social sector. The ‘Social Fest’ usually held in January is a two-day extravaganza that celebrates the spirit of social good.