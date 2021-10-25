IIT Bombay social body Abhyuday organises Action Plan Competition to promote Social Entrepreneurship among Indian youth

Abhyuday is the social body of IIT Bombay which aims at sensitizing the youth towards the issues plaguing the society.

As a part of their efforts to promote Social Entrepreneurship among the youth of India, they organize an Action Plan Competition, which is a 6-month long social entrepreneurship competition in which they ask the teams to develop start-ups in different social sectors.

Abhyuday started 8 years back with a group of socially inclined students who felt the need for a body that provides opportunities to the students of the institute who wish to work for a better society.

With a vision to channelize the youth towards India’s social challenges, Abhyuday has established itself as one of the country’s largest student-run social bodies in the mere span of 8 years. Their flagship is Action Plan Competition and Career Counselling Campaign, they also conduct year-long events like volunteer weekends, conferences, donation drives, exhibitions and provide social fellowship, internship opportunities to the students of the institute.

They believe it is high time now to bring the best, smart and innovative young minds of our country in front of the world where they themselves try to solve numerous challenges that have plagued our society for a long time.

Unfortunately, most of the start-ups built around them fail because they lack the required business plan. They believe that young minds hold the key to solving numerous challenges that have plagued our society for so long. It’s the need for time to channelize this energy in the right direction which can definitely change the lives of people around us.

Abhyuday 2021-22 brings to you “Action Plan: The Social Entrepreneurship Competition of Abhyuday, IIT Bombay” to help such start-ups convert their idea into a scalable business model.

It revolves around the “3 I’s mantra: Ideate – Innovate – Implement.”

Spread across 20+ states, this nationwide competition takes the participating teams through multiple stages, starting from identifying a specific problem through stakeholder interaction, progressing to engage with stakeholders and organizations in developing a solution, and validating those ideas in the society for further improvement.

In order to fulfil these dreams, Abhyuday IIT Bombay brings together the brightest from colleges, the best from corporate, the learnt from academia and the experienced from NGOs and creates a platform where young minds are nurtured to create solutions that have the potential to bring about grass-root level changes. Started in 2012, it has rapidly expanded and last year reached around 700+ teams of 2000+ different colleges in 50+ cities across India.

Action plan is a 5-month long competition which happens in three stages.

The registration started on the 29th of September and will end by 5th November. After that 20% of teams will be selected in the second stage. This year they will be providing an advanced entrepreneurship bootcamp to all the participants of Action plan and also they will be given opportunities to prepare their elevation pitch with the help of top accelerator mentors of India.

This year’s Action plan is going bigger with prizes worth Rs 15 lakhs, mentorship, funding opportunities, incubation opportunities, networking opportunities, start-up services, media coverage and many more incentives.

Sequence of steps that must be taken, or activities that must be performed well, for a strategy to SUCCEED”: ACTION PLAN

Action Plan is one of the most popular and Asia’s fastest-growing Social Entrepreneurship challenges held by Abhyuday, The Social Body of IIT Bombay. The competition, which was incepted 10 years ago, has grown from 50 teams competing for a mere Rs 10,000 to a competition that now sees over 700 entries competing for prizes worth Rs 15 Lakhs at stake with excellent incubation, networking and funding opportunities in India, USA and Europe.

Action Plan is not just another competition, it is a celebration of ideas and learning that each and every one of us has ever had. With the same vision, they are here to support and guide all the big and even the smallest ideas that have the power to impact the whole world, ranging from sectors like Healthcare, EdTech, Agriculture to sectors like Women Empowerment, Water Management and Employability.

The main aim is to help you realise that your idea, no matter however big or small, holds the power to become the next big thing in the market that would create a real impact on the society.

Website: https://actionplan.abhyudayiitb.org/

To know more about abhyuday follow us on Instagram: iitbombay_abhyuday

Participation deadline: 5th November