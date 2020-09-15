Mahindra University’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering (MEC), Hyderabad, announced 18 September 2020 as the last date for applications for admissions to the 4-year B Tech programme at its Hyderabad campus for the academic session 2020-2024.

The students can apply on www.mechyd.ac.in till 18 of September 2020. Eligible students will be counselled online on the branches available to them and online offers will be rolled out.

MEC has a total of around 400 seats available in its B Tech Programme offered in 7 academic disciplines:

Computer Science & Engineering Electrical & Electronics Engineering Mechanical Engineering Civil Engineering Artificial Intelligence Electronics & Computer Engineering Computation &Mathematics

The admissions will be granted on the basis of either JEE Mains (Qualify in JEE Main examination and eligible to write the JEE Advanced 2020 exam) or Valid SAT Subject Test Scores or SAT Scores or ACT scores or Class 10+2 exams result (80% or equivalent grade cumulatively in Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Subjects in 10+2 from any Statutory Board).

“At Mahindra University, we invite the aspiring engineers to become a part of the revolution to create global leaders and engaged thinkers,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

MEC’s UG programmes in engineering are interdisciplinary in nature.

MEC has academic partnerships with global institutions like USA’s Babson College, France’s Centrale Supelec and Groupe des Ecoles Centrale, University of Florida USA, and several others for internships and semester exchange.

In addition, contemporary curricula are being curated to incorporate emerging technologies and enable the holistic development of its students.