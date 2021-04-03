The Joint Entrance Exam Main registration process for the April session will close on Sunday. Those who still haven’t applied for the upcoming JEE exam can apply online at the official website of JEE-jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here are the steps to register for the Jee Main 2021 exams:

Step 1. Visit the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link-‘JEE Main- New Registration and Registration Form Correction’.

Step 3. Click on the ‘New Registration’ option.

Step 4. Click on ‘acknowledgement’.

Step 5. Then select the ‘Click here to proceed’ option.

Step 6. Fill the application form, and upload the required documents.

Step 7. Pay the registration fees.

Step 8. Download and take a print out for future reference.

It is to be noted that the JEE Main exams are being held in multiple sessions-February/March/April/May 2021-due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Testing Agency will conduct the third attempt of the JEE Main 2021 from April 27 to April 30.

Students appearing for JEE Main 2021 April exams will get their admit cards tentatively by April 15.