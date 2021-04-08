Mahindra University Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Hyderabad (ECSE-MU) announces the early phase of admissions counselling for admissions to the 4-year B. Tech programme for the academic session 2021-2025. Those students who apply online through the application portal www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in by the 9th of April 2021 will be considered for this round of counselling.

The admissions will be on the basis of the JEE Mains Percentile secured in February 2021 and March 2021 attempts by the applicant.

ECSE-MU has a total of about 720 seats in its B. Tech. Programme for the nine academic disciplines offered – in Artificial Intelligence, Civil Engineering, Computation & Mathematics, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Computer Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics and NanoTechnology.

Those students who have a 10+2 or equivalent qualification from any statutory board with 60% aggregate marks in all subjects or equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Boards are eligible to apply for admission. The admissions will be granted on the basis of either JEE Mains (Qualify in JEE Main examination: and eligible to write the JEE Advanced 2021 exam) or Valid SAT Subject Test Scores (which should include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry) – minimum 1800.

To apply, a student will have to log on to the application portal through www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in and fill the application form online.

ECSE-MU offers an interdisciplinary programme in engineering. The four-year B. Tech. Degree will empower students with the unique ability to adapt to global engineering challenges and adopt new technologies that would help redefine the future, at the same time creating professionals with the ability to master the complexities of multinational organizations.