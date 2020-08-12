Mahindra University’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering (MEC), Hyderabad has announced the eligibility criterion for admissions to the 4-year B Tech programme at its Hyderabad campus for the academic session 2020-2024.

The students who apply on www.mechyd.ac.in by 15 August 2020 will be eligible for the early round of counselling. Eligible students will be counselled online on the branches available to them and online offers will be rolled out.

“In these Covid times when the exams JEE Mains and SAT are being cancelled and rescheduled, the students and their guardians are justifiably worried about the admissions of their wards. Our eligibility parameters have therefore included the Boards results to ensure that the eligible students are able to apply without any stress,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

The admissions will be granted on the basis of either JEE Mains (Qualify in JEE Main examination and eligible to write the JEE Advanced 2020 exam) or Valid SAT Subject Test Scores or SAT Scores or ACT scores or Class 10+2 exams result (80% or equivalent grade cumulatively in Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry subjects in 10+2 from any Statutory Board).

MEC has a total of around 400 seats available in its B Tech Programme offered in 7 academic disciplines:

1. Computer Science & Engineering

2. Electrical & Electronics Engineering

3. Mechanical Engineering

4. Civil Engineering

5. Artificial Intelligence

6. Electronics & Computer Engineering

7. Computation & Mathematics

MEC’s UG programmes in engineering are interdisciplinary in nature. The four-year B Tech Degree will empower students with the unique ability to adapt to global engineering challenges and adopt new technologies that would help redefine the future, at the same time creating professionals with the ability to master the complexities of multinational organizations.