Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the online Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) last evening to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

It was the first time that the PM Modi participated in the NAM summit since he assumed the office.

The online NAM Contact Group Summit was held on the theme of “United against COVID-19”. It was hosted by the current Chairman of NAM, President of Republic of Azerbaijan HE Ilham Aliyev.

The objective of the Summit was to promote international solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to mobilise efforts of States and international organisations to address the pandemic. The event also commemorated the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

Spoke at the NAM Summit, held via video conferencing. https://t.co/yRaIbCtpkq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2020

“PM Modi’s participation underlined India’s longstanding commitment to the principles and values of NAM as one of its leading founding-member. In his intervention, Prime Minister emphasized the importance of a coordinated, inclusive and equitable response by the world to this crisis, outlining the steps India had taken domestically and internationally, while reaffirming India’s readiness to offer assistance in solidarity with the Movement, to the extent possible. PM also emphasized the importance of a continued effort by the world against other viruses, in particular, terrorism and fake news,” government said in a statement.

In the video conference, PM Modi was joined by over 30 other Heads of State and Government and other leaders, including from member States in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe.

President of the UN General Assembly Prof Tijjani Muhammed Bande, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, African Union Chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat, EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, as well as Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus also addressed the summit.

Since PM Modi assumed the office, first NAM summit was held in 2016 while the other was in 2019. In both the summits PM Modi avoided his attendance.