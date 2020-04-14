President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other leaders cutting across party lines on Tuesday paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar on his on his 129th birth anniversary.

The President took to Twitter and said,”Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation’s icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives.”

Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation's icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives.

He also wished the nation on the occasion of several other festivals today.

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Nabo Barsho, Vaisakhadi, Puthandu. These festivals symbolise our unity and cultural diversity. Let us, this year, observe these festivals while reiterating our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19.

Kovind also paid floral tribute to Ambedkar at the Rashtrpati Bhawan.

The Prime Minister also took to twitter and wrote, “A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen.” He also attached a video highlighting the achievements of Ambedkar.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “My tributes to the great social reformer and chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkarji on his Jayanti.”

My tributes to the great social reformer & chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji on his Jayanti.

Many leaders urged people to light a lamp at home and not venture out in view of the lockdown. The celebration was subdued as Ambedkar’s followers and politicians did not flock the Chaitya Bhoomi, the Constitution architect’s memorial in central Mumbai.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale appealed to people to remain indoors.

“Garland Babasaheb’s portrait at 11 am in the morning and in evening light lamp of equality outside your homes,” he said in a tweet.

Athawale added that Ambedkar had shown the path of equality to discrimination prevailing in the society.

NCP president Sharad Pawar said Ambedkar was a symbol of knowledge.

“Let us stay indoors and pay tribute to Ambedkar who was known as a symbol of knowledge. Let us light a lamp for the Constitution of India,” he tweeted.

Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad in his message said, “Let us strive together to work towards a just and equal India. Ambedkar was the architect of our Constitution and also the driving force behind our greatest institutions.”

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow. Every year, Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is celebrated to honour his countless contribution in the making of the present-day independent India.

His birth anniversary is also known as the Bhim Jayanti and is celebrated as a public holiday across India since 2015.