Showing the symbol of true heroism, the India Post delivers medicines to an 8-year-old girl suffering from cancer in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

The girl named Shalini has been suffering from cancer and her medicines were been purchased from Delhi. Due to lockdown, her family contacted one of their friends in Delhi and requested him for help in getting the medicines from Delhi to Una.

The man taking it to Twitter contacted Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asked him for help.

Recently due to sudden lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID19, Shalini’s stock of medicine was running out and she had medicines that would suffice only till 19th April 2020.

Ravi Shankar Prasad promptly directed India Post to provide all possible logistical assistance for ensuring that the medicines are delivered to Shalini in Una before 19th April.

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh Circles of India Post made a very well-coordinated effort to ensure that the medicines reach on time. Due to constraints of lockdown, the Punjab Circle of India Post made special arrangement for a postal motor van, which left Una and directly reached Shalini’s house in the morning of 19th April.

A postman of India Post reached Shalini’s house before 12 noon on 19th April to deliver the medicines. Shalini’s mother received these medicines at her house and profusely thanked India Post for coming to the rescue of her daughter.

Later, Ravi Shankar Prasad thanked the Department of Posts on Twitter for their prompt response.