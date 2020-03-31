After the ‘Janata Curfew’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben on Tuesday has donated Rs 25,000 from her savings to the newly created PM-CARES fund to fight the battle against the deadly novel coronavirus.

98-year-old Heeraben lives in Raisin village near Gandhinagar in Gujarat, with her younger son Pankaj Modi.

She was active on one-day unofficial lockdown named ‘Janata Curfew’ also, as she was seen clanging a plate as a symbol of gratitude for those working amid the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or PM-CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 menace. It attracted huge amounts from almost every section including sports, Bollywood, politics and common people.

Among the first to come forward for the cause was Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with a whooping amount of Rs 25 crore. From the cricketing arena, Suresh Raina also donated Rs 51 lakh for the coronavirus victims – a move praised by PM Modi on Twitter.

However, the move was not welcomed by everyone as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor raising question on the name of the fund said, “Why not simply rename PMNRF as PM-CARES, given the PM’s penchant for catchy acronyms, instead of creating a separate public charitable trust whose rules and expenditure are totally opaque.”

According to a statement posted on his official website Prime Minister is the chairman of the new public charitable trust, its members include the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.